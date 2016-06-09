advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You can’t upload your own 360 photos to Facebook…yet

By Emily Price1 minute Read

If you read about Facebook’s new 360-degree photo support this morning and were anxious to upload one of your own, you likely walked away disappointed: the feature isn’t available for quite everyone yet. A Facebook spokesperson told us that while everyone should be able to see 360-degree photos on the social network today, the ability to share pictures is rolling out in the coming days.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life