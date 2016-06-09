The $34.9 billion women’s workwear industry is blowing up  

In May, a new women’s workwear called Argent launched with a line of functional clothes for women with things like fitted pockets for phones, pens, and lip, an earphone channel in blazers, and ID holders on pants. The brand is clearly going for an edgy vibe. One of it’s taglines is,”Dressing for work doesn’t have to be a mindf*ck.”

It sounds like Argent will play in the same field as M.M.LaFleur, a workwear brand we recently profiled that makes products for women who hate to shop. The workwear industry is already worth nearly $35 billion, but new startups trying to simplify the dressing process are popping up on a weekly basis.

Founder Sali Christeson who has spent her career in finance and technology, collaborated with her co-founder, designer Eleanor Turner, who has worked with brands like Tory Burch and J.Crew. Fortune reports that the company is closing $1.5 million in funding from an undisclosed group of investors.