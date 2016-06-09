advertisement
Now even the vice presidential race is being crowdfunded

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

The nonpartisan political crowdfunding site Crowdpac has launched a new feature that lets people pledge money to their preferred vice-presidential candidate. (Note: the money isn’t donated unless that candidate is actually chosen.)

As Crowdpac’s website puts it, the feature lets the political parties know that “they’ll only get a donation from you if they pick the running mate that you want to see.” The idea, I guess, is that the nominees will take notice of the pledged money, and it will impact their decision-making process. 

Right now the picks with the most money pledged are Elizabeth Warren on the Democratic side and Sarah Palin on the Republican side.

