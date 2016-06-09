As Beyoncé’s Lemonade goes platinum, a filmmaker sues over  copyright infringement

In a lawsuit aimed squarely at team Bey, filmmaker Matthew Fulks says Lemonade rips off his short film Palinoia, according to The Hollywood Reporter . In the complaint he provides nine comparative still frames from his film and the offending Lemonade. Here are two:





The suit says not only is Lemonade similar in composition to Palinoia, both films feature a voice reading poetry over audio elements. It also mentions that Columbia Music Entertainment (the distributor for Lemonade) exec Bryan Younce asked Fulks to submit a treatment for an unspecified project to him months before Lemonade began filming.

Fulks is far from the first person to accuse Beyoncé’s of pulling heavy inspiration from his work. Last year, Beyoncé’s back up singer sued her for stealing components of his song ‘XOXO’ which he shared with her, in her track ‘XO’. Beyoncé emerged the victor in that battle; we’ll see if she can make the same case for Lemonade.