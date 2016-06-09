How many Hamiltons “Hamilton” is making  for its creators, producers, and scalpers

The unstoppable Broadway blockbuster hasn’t even won its expected Tony Awards yet, but it’s well on its way to its first billion. According to a new calculation by the New York Times based on public documents and interviews, its success has already meant many, many Hamiltons for the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda , along with his collaborators, investors, and performers (some of whom won a landmark profit-sharing agreement in April ).

Also entitled to a portion of profits and adjusted gross—including from an upcoming Chicago production, as well as touring shows beginning in the coming years—are friends like Ron Chernow, the historian whose biography inspired the musical; the Public Theater, where it first played; and Luis Miranda Jr., the father and de facto manager of the show’s creator, who gets 1% of the show’s profits.

The main production team will also get a small but still sizable percentage of gross sales and profits for years to come. Profiting most will be the show’s investors and producers, who plan to raise premium-priced tickets from $549 to a record-breaking $849—but also to double the number of $10 lottery seats—in an effort to thwart the show’s other big profiteers: the scalpers.