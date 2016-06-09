Obama endorses Hillary: “I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office”

In a video released this afternoon, President Obama finally gave presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton his blessing.

“Look, I know how hard this job can be,” he said. “That’s why I know Hillary will be so good at it. In fact, I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office.”

Obama’s endorsement follows his meeting this morning with Bernie Sanders, who plans to stay in the race until the primary in Washington, D.C., next week.

Michelle Obama has supposedly backed Hillary, as well.