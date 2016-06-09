advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google’s Project Tango is now just “Tango”

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Now that Lenovo has officially launched the first Project Tango augmented reality smartphone, Project Tango is a little past the “project” stage. So Google, which developed the indoor augmented reality tech, is dropping that word from the name and even has a sharp new logo to prove it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life