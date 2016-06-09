Lenovo unveils first Project Tango augmented reality smartphone, the $499 Phab 2 Pro

The company has talked about the new device before, but formally unveiled it at its Tech World conference in San Francisco Thursday.

Google developed the Project Tango technology to overlay information and images over the real world image of an indoor space that the user sees through the phone camera. The Phab 2 Pro has four cameras. These include an 8 megapixel front camera, and a 16 megapixel rear camera. And essential to the Project Tango are a depth tracking camera and a motion sensing camera on the back of the phone.

The new device will be available in September for $499 unlocked, Lenovo says.