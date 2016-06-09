French court fines Uber $900,000 over suspended UberPOP

A court in Paris has hit Uber with a €800,000 ($900,000) fine related to the company’s UberPOP service, which allowed people without professional taxi licenses to drive for Uber.

The court ruled that Uber had operated an illegal taxi company and that two of its executives concealed digital documents from investigators, TechCrunch reports. In July 2015, Uber suspended its UberPOP service in France.

The fine won’t put much of a dent in Uber’s considerable coffers—the ride-hailing giant recently gained $3.5 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia.