Revolving door chronicles: DNC’s Raul Alvillar heading to Silicon Valley

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The first Latino to serve as the committee’s national political director and previous White House liaison to the LGBT community is expected to leave tomorrow for a government relations job with a tech company, reports Recode. He joins a long list of previous politicos and government officials who migrated to Silicon Valley:

• Former top Obama adviser David Plouffe is Uber’s policy and strategy chief

• Former Democratic strategist Chris Lehane is now Airbnb’s head of global policy

• Former White House press secretary Jay Carney is Amazon’s sneior vice president of global corporate affairs

• Former White House economist Caroline Atkinson is Google’s head of global policy

