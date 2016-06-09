American Apparel is selling red “Make America Gay Again” hats

The retailer—which recently emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy—is selling a line of “Make America Gay Again” and “Make America LGBTQ Again” merchandise in partnership with the Ally Coalition and Human Rights Campaign. Thirty percent of American Apparel’s sales will go toward efforts to pass the the Equality Act, which could amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to ban discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. American Apparel has a long history of supporting gay rights–it scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, it has a gender-neutral bathroom (I recently learned) in its headquarters, and supported gay marriage with its Legalize Gay t-shirts.

As is often the case with American Apparel, this effort hasn’t passed without some controversy, but it looks like the hats have already sold out.

Donald Trump trademarked the slogan “Make America Great Again” six days after Obama was elected to his second term—but American Apparel’s take on the line is likely protected as parody, so the famously litigious real estate mogul/reality star/presidential candidate probably can’t successfully sue over this one.