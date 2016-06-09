Yahoo bids are in, with multiple offers over $5 billion, CNBC says

Verizon, considered the front-runner in the negotiations because of the strategic value it brings to the table, has submitted a bid in the range of $3.5 billion for Yahoo’s core media business, according to CNBC .

Other contenders include private equity investors, with one team led by former Yahoo executives, and AT&T. Speculation over bid prices has ranged from $2 billion to $8 billion, as jockeying over the negotiations plays out in the headlines (Yahoo has an incentive to push the price higher, and buyers have an incentive to drive it down).

Yahoo’s board of directors plans to meet Friday to review the offers.