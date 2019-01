The 60 kilowatt-hour car, which was discontinued barely a year ago, will start at $66,000 . Currently, the Model S starts at $76,500 and packs a 70 kWh battery.

The decision to offer customers a cheaper option may be the result of lagging sales, but it’s also possible Tesla does not expect that the Model 3—the company’s most affordable car to date—will actually be ready by next year.