Morning intelligence

• Arianna Huffington is talking to investors about a new media venture dubbed Thrive , which would focus on health and wellness, according to Bloomberg .

• Despite Tony Fadell’s departure, company executives say Nest is not for sale, the Verge reports.

• Uber has no plans to build cars, CEO Travis Kalanick said during a panel in Berlin. The company is currently in talks with Fiat Chrysler regarding a potential self-driving car partnership.

• Starting next week, Tinder will ban users under the age of 18—a demographic that accounts for just 3% of Tinder users.

• Coming up today: President Obama, who has yet to endorse a candidate, is meeting with Bernie Sanders in the White House and will likely discuss party unity.