Alphabet and Nest’s new CEO say the company is not for sale

Since Nest’s cofounder and CEO Tony Fadell unexpectedly jumped ship last week, there has been rampant speculation about what will become of Alphabet’s smart home company. One thing is for sure now, apparently: Nest will not be sold , reports the Verge .

A source “close to Alphabet executive thinking” told the Verge that Nest is “categorically not for sale,” and that “we’re committed to investing in it.” That was followed up by a leak of a memo which new Nest CEO Marwan Fawaz sent to employees which stressed “Nest is not for sale” and that his “only agenda for Nest is to scale and grow with innovative products.”

[Image: Nest]