Airbnb now allows friends to vote on which places to stay at

The new Collaborative Wish List feature allows an Airbnb user to share a wish list of their top places to stay with other friends. Once friends are given access to a collaborative wish list, they can vote on their top choices. Airbnb says it’s adding the collaborative wish list feature because over 20 million users have used regular Airbnb wish lists since their launch in 2012 and the new shared wish list and voting system makes it easier for friends traveling in a group to find a rental everyone can agree on.