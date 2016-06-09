Blippar’s new knowledge graph tech matches natural human thought patterns

The company is calling their new knowledge graph technology “Blipparsphere” (naturally). When combined with Blippar’s existing machine learning and computer vision capabilities, the visual discovery app will now return a deeper range of content related to the objects a user blipps. For example, blipping a Starbucks drink could not only show you information about that drink, but a web of information about myriad topics related to the company, such as the history of coffee or where the company is headquartered or where they source their beans from.
Ambarish Mitra, Blippar cofounder and CEO, says the idea behind the Blipparsphere knowledge graph is to drive a new type of discovery that matches the way people think instead of the artificial keyword queries traditional search makes us adhere to:
“The new discovery behavior we are powering through today’s update matches natural human thought patterns. When you blipp something, it connects you to new things to see and information demonstrating how the original object or image is connected to everything else. This allows users to start their journey of spontaneous curiosity on something as mundane as a drinking glass, but end up in President Obama’s blipp by hopping around the Blipparsphere from one related entity to another.”