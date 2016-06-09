Blippar’s new knowledge graph tech matches natural human thought patterns

The company is calling their new knowledge graph technology “Blipparsphere” (naturally). When combined with Blippar’s existing machine learning and computer vision capabilities, the visual discovery app will now return a deeper range of content related to the objects a user blipps. For example, blipping a Starbucks drink could not only show you information about that drink, but a web of information about myriad topics related to the company, such as the history of coffee or where the company is headquartered or where they source their beans from.