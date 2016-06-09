Facebook is testing a new post type that is similar to a tweet

The new type of post allows users to check a box while composing a status update, which will cause the post to only appear in Facebook’s News Feed and not in the user’s Timeline, reports CNet. If the new post type is rolled out widely it could result in a Facebook News Feed that more resembles a Twitter feed. Here’s what a Facebook spokesperson told Engadget about the new type of post:
The Timeline on your profile is a great place to see a comprehensive history of your Facebook posts. We’ve heard feedback that sometimes, you may want to share a post with friends and family via News Feed and not have that post be displayed on your Timeline. The ability to hide a post from your Timeline already exists, and today we’re testing a feature that would make it even easier to control where your posts live by giving you the option to publish a post only to News Feed and not to your Timeline.
[Screenshot: Matt Navarra]