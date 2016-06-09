Tinder will start blocking users under the age of 18 next week

The move will affect less than 3% of current Tinder users and is the first time in the company’s history that minors between the ages of 13-17 will be blocked from using the app, reports TechCrunch. Tinder VP of Communications Rosette Pambakian said “We’ve been reviewing this policy since early this year and believe it’s the right thing to do.” And here’s Tinder’s take from the official statement about the changes:

On a platform that has facilitated over 11 billion connections, we have the responsibility of constantly assessing our different user experiences. Consistent with this responsibility, we have decided to discontinue service for under 18 users. We believe this is the best policy moving forward. This change will take effect next week.

[Image: Tinder]