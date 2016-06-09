Uber expands delivery to anybody’s app

Uber’s logistics arm, UberRUSH, leverages Uber’s fleet of independent drivers to power delivery for other businesses. Since its private beta in January, it’s done so with large companies such as Nordstrom, 1800flowers, T-Mobile, and most recently, Walmart. It also offers the option to power local on-demand delivery for businesses who used Shopify, a service that helps manage online and offline storefronts. Today, Uber is opening its API to everyone, which means that any developer can add Uber’s delivery service to its app.
Uber has competition when it comes to powering delivery. Courier company Postmates also has an API that allows developers to add deliveries to their apps, and ride-hailing rival Lyft launched a pilot delivery partnership with Walmart at the same time as Uber.