Nancy Pelosi power-trolls house speaker Paul Ryan with fake press release

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Highlighting the fact that Paul Ryan swallowed his previously voiced apprehensions and endorsed GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump, the Democratic Congresswoman’s office released a fake press release saying Ryan is formally ducking questions on the issue. Here’s the presser in a tweet from Pelosi deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill:

 

In case that’s too small to read, here’s the main bit: 

“Speaker Ryan has cancelled his regular Wednesday press conference so you don’t ask him about Donald Trump’s racist commentary against a federal judge, and why, ahead of their national security agenda rollout tomorrow, the House GOP wants to hand the nuclear codes to a person who engages in textbook racism.”

Ryan had announced the cancellation of his weekly press conference due to a visit from a foreign dignitary today. He’s been under fire for supporting a candidate who recently suggested that the judge in a case against Trump University is biased because he is Mexican.

