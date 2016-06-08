Nancy Pelosi power-trolls house speaker Paul Ryan with fake press release

Highlighting the fact that Paul Ryan swallowed his previously voiced apprehensions and endorsed GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump , the Democratic Congresswoman’s office released a fake press release saying Ryan is formally ducking questions on the issue. Here’s the presser in a tweet from Pelosi deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill:

In case that’s too small to read, here’s the main bit:

“Speaker Ryan has cancelled his regular Wednesday press conference so you don’t ask him about Donald Trump’s racist commentary against a federal judge, and why, ahead of their national security agenda rollout tomorrow, the House GOP wants to hand the nuclear codes to a person who engages in textbook racism.”

Ryan had announced the cancellation of his weekly press conference due to a visit from a foreign dignitary today. He’s been under fire for supporting a candidate who recently suggested that the judge in a case against Trump University is biased because he is Mexican.