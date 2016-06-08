Top U.S. car safety regulator will have new self-driving car rules in July

•National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) administrator Mark Rosekind said so at an auto industry conference today.

•Rosekind says regulators must move faster to release rules, and that they need to evolve over time. He added that self-driving car tech doesn’t need to be “perfect” right away.

•Tesla Motors has offered to share data its collected from its self-driving vehicles with the government to speed the formation of a regulatory structure.

•Google is urging the NHTSA to make national regulations, and to urge states to resist writing their own regulations.

Source: Reuters