Don’t count your Kickstarter gadgets before they’ve shipped

Back in February, I wrote about Silk Labs , an Internet of Things startup that was launching a Kickstarter campaign for Sense, a little wood-and-glass gizmo with a built-in camera and the ability to serve as a sort of smart-home hub. At the time, it planned to begin shipping the device in December 2016.

Silk made clear that Sense was just a proof-of-concept stepping stone as it worked on software that it hoped many companies would use to help smart devices talk to each other. And now, TechCrunch‘s Sarah Perez reports, the company has decided to skip that initial step. It says that the industry is already excited about what it’s doing and so it’s canceling Sense and refunding money to those who had supported it on Kickstarter.

As crowdfunding meltdowns go, that’s nowhere near as bad as those instances when a campaign fails to deliver products to paying backers on anything like a timely basis (or, sometimes, at all). But it’s yet another reminder of something Kickstarter itself has been known to declare: Kickstarter is not a store.