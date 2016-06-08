Canada’s prime minister admits his country will begrudgingly deal with Trump if he’s elected

The bromance between the U.S. and Canada might come to an abrupt end in 2017 when a new leader takes the oval office. While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Obama are aligned in many of their policies—including immigration, the environment, and global trade—there is perhaps no starker contrast to Trudeau than presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

The Canadian prime minister shared some carefully crafted words about the prospect of a Trump presidency and its effect on the country’s northern border during the Economist magazine’s Canada Summit in Toronto today.

He said: “The relationship between our two countries is far bigger than the relationship between any two of its leaders. The level of integration, of supply chains, the back and forth and travel of goods and people, the way that we have prospered side by side so significantly over the past centuries is something that will continue, regardless of how aligned a president and prime minister happen to be.”

–By Jared Lindzon