Google’s Motion Stills app make me glad for all those times I forgot to turn off Live Photos on my iPhone

Apple launched its Live Photos (which are like tiny movies) with the iPhone 6s last year, but never gave users a good way to edit them or easily share them. (Facebook did add support for them last year.) Oddly, Google has come to the rescue with a new iOS app called Motion Stills, which stabilizes Live Photos, and turns them into GIFs or clips that can be shared via email, SMS, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others. The app also lets you loop your Live Photo GIFs or stitch them together. Unlike most of my Live Photos, the results are actually fun to look at.