Skullcandy might be going private

The company’s shares went up by more than 17% today after the company said it was considering going private.
Only five years ago, its stocks and sales were plummeting. We recently did a story looking at how the company’s CEO Hoby Darling has been focusing on research and development, which has spurred a turnaround for the company:
Over the last two years, Darling’s goal has been to transform Skullcandy into a hub of research, technology, and innovation, putting product quality at the forefront of the company’s operations. “If you had been at Skullcandy five years ago and asked how many people work in product, innovation, and quality, the answer would have been five people. That’s it,” Darling says. Today, he says that a third of the company works specifically on product development.