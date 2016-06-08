The backlash about Ivanka Trump’s new book has started

And it’s not even hitting bookstore shelves till next spring.
Ivanka Trump is cashing in on her father’s campaign to . . . empower women. The irony of this hasn’t been lost on the media. You can find tirades about it on Jezebel, the Guardian, and Fortune‘s Broadsheet newsletter.
It also seems that the book is part of a larger effort to create a media empire devoted to working women. Here’s what she says on her website:
Over the last two years, my team and I have been laser-focused on making IvankaTrump.com the destination for professional women. Our site is home to inspiring thought leaders, smart content and solution-oriented tips curated for women who work.