Freedom of the Press Foundation ousts prominent Tor developer over sex abuse allegations

Earlier this week, it came to light that well-known digital rights activist and Tor developer Jacob Appelbaum had left the organization following multiple accusations of sexual abuse.

Now the journalism-focused nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation has announced that Appelbaum is no longer a part of its technical advisory board. The foundation announced his removal via a blog post. It went on to say, “We hope that the serious accusations made against him, and his denial of them, are resolved as fairly and as expeditiously as possible.”

Appelbaum has denied the allegations, calling them a “calculated and targeted attack.”