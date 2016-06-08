Apple’s pre-WWDC news:  faster turnarounds and more options for developers

The company’s annual developer conference doesn’t kick off until next week, but it must have a keynote packed with announcements—it’s already disclosing some major news about how it will run the App Store henceforth .

As Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber reports:

• The company says it’s now approving apps at a far faster clip than in the past, with 90% of submissions getting processed in 48 hours or less.

• Subscription-based in-app payments, formerly allowed only for content such as magazines or videos, will be available for all types of apps, such as the productivity apps that are still struggling to find a viable business model on iOS.

• The App Store will permit developers to place paid advertising for their wares, using an auction system akin to Google’s search engine.

Now all we need is for the App Store to get better at showing the best, most relevant apps when you do a search—a nagging problem that Apple still has the opportunity to fix.