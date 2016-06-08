Gawker appears to be considering bankruptcy as an option

Last week Gawker CEO Nick Denton sat down with Recode ‘s Kara Swisher to talk about the current state of his media company and all the hubbub surrounding the revelation that investor Peter Thiel is funding a slew of lawsuits against the site.

Video of the full interview went live last night, and it’s well worth watching. In one interesting exchange about 32 minutes into it, Denton deflected a question about whether or not the company would file for bankruptcy.

Swisher asked point-blank if he would be pursuing such options. He replied, “We’re looking at all possible outcomes.” He went on to discuss new people the site has hired of late, as well the numerous hearings that lie ahead.

But, given the way the question was answered, it does appear that Denton is considering bankruptcy. I reached out to him. If I hear back, I’ll update the post.

You can watch the full interview here.