Lena Dunham dedicated this PSA to the victim in the Stanford rape case

I dedicate this to the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation. https://t.co/KMOJUxvPu0

The six-month jail sentence given to Brock Turner, the Stanford student convicted of sexual assault, has prompted a number of petitions requesting that Judge Aaron Persky be removed from his position. In making his decision, Persky claimed that a longer prison sentence would have had a “severe impact” on Turner and that he didn’t believe he was dangerous.

At the time of writing, a Change.org petition has 686,957 signatures, and another by Ultraviolet has nearly as many. But as BuzzFeed writes, the chances of Persky being ousted are slim to none—especially since he is running for re-election unopposed.