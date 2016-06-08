Pebble releases experimental app to track “happiness”

Smartwatch maker Pebble announced the release of its Happiness app today, which tracks things like self-reported mood and energy levels. The goal is to determine how that correlates with sleep and exercise for each individual. Pebble ‘s team also announced a partnership with the Mobilize Center at Stanford, which will likely result in another app later down the line.
In addition to these new apps, Pebble is planning to release its health-related algorithms to the broader developer community, which it describes as a move towards being more “open” and “collaborative.”