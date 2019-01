In a survey spanning 100 TV series, Netflix found that, on average, subscribers spend about two hours a day binge watching the show in question. But some shows, in particular, entrance viewers and leave them wanting more—say, sci-fi thrillers like Orphan Black or horror dramas like The Walking Dead. Subtle, slow-moving dramas like Mad Men, however, are watched at a more leisurely pace, as are comedies like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.