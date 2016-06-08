With this $100 rubber ducky, smart toys have officially jumped the shark

One day, long before my wife and I had our son, an entrepreneurial friend told us about her latest product. It was something expensive to hang on a baby’s high chair, and I remember thinking that it was a brilliant idea—solely because parents can easily be guilted into paying too much for just about any gizmo for kids . Nine years later, with a giant room in our apartment completely stuffed with toys that rarely get used, I have repeatedly proven my own point.

One of the few toys that our son actually played with was a $2.99 rubber ducky that still sits by the bathtub, grimy with overuse. It was a refreshing sign that sometimes the simplest objects are the best playthings, because they let a kid’s imagination run wild.

Until now: Behold Edwin, the $100 rubber ducky that reads and plays music, acts as a game controller, and connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone or tablet. There’s only one feature missing: A self-destruct button.