Magic Leap says its patent drawings are “not at all representative” of its VR product

The secretive startup was just awarded a new patent , which includes drawings of what some reports say is Magic Leap’s upcoming VR headset. (The patent itself is also titled “Virtual Reality Headset.”)

But Andy Fouché, the company’s VP of public relations, told Fast Company that the drawings do not depict what Magic Leap’s headset will look like:

This is part of our R&D and experience validation, and is not at all representative of what our product will look like. Items that any company patents can be helpful to the entire process, regardless if they end up pursuing that path or not.

A Mashable reporter also noted that the drawings did not look like what Magic Leap had described to him when he met with the company last year.