More than 60% of apps downloaded last month were Facebook apps

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

That’s according to research by Nomura based on Sensor Tower data from both iPhone and Android app stores during the month of May. In total, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp “account for more downloads than every other app combined,” reports Business Insider.

