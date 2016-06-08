Sanders may have lost California but he won over Silicon Valley

The Democratic candidate was roundly beaten by Hillary Clinton in last night’s primary, only getting 43.1% of the vote, but he won the hearts and minds of tech industry workers. Sanders got campaign contributions from 5,319 supporters in Silicon Valley zip codes, while Clinton got donations from 766 donors and Trump had only seven donors, according to an analysis by CrowdPac. Overall, Sanders raised $6 million from the industry, far outstripping the other candidates.