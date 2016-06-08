People are spending less time in social media apps, study finds

Americans are spending less time tapping and scrolling within social media apps, at least on Android phones, according to a recent report from SimilarWeb. From the first quarter of 2015 to the first quarter of 2016, the average time Americans spent per day in the Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram apps actually declined. See our chart for the breakdown:
This decline illustrates why Facebook is so intent on keeping users from following links out of its app—the company’s Instant Articles initiative is one strategy to hold onto users’ attention.