A fictionalized version of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amaruso ‘s best-selling memoir, #Girlboss , is headed for the small screen.

The 13-episode show, scheduled to premiere in 2017, stars Tomorrowland‘s Britt Robertson as Amaruso, a college dropout and accidental entrepreneur who transforms her love for vintage clothes into an e-commerce empire.

Former 30 Rock producer and Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon, who created the series, will serve as showrunner, according to VideoInk.