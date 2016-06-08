Morning intelligence

• Hillary Clinton became the presumptive Democratic nominee after winning last night’s primaries in California, New Jersey, and New Mexico. But Bernie Sanders isn’t backing down and still refuses to suspend his campaign.

• Jeff Bezos is sinking $3 billion into India, to bolster Amazon’s growth there and perhaps gain a foothold that the company was unable to find in China, due to stiff competition from Alibaba.

• Slack has finally made voice calling—a feature announced back in March—available to all users.

• Coming up today: Alphabet is holding its annual shareholder meeting at 12 p.m. ET. One thing that is sure to be discussed? The fate of Nest following Tony Fadell’s departure.