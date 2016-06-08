Ayesha Curry, now a baby shoe designer

The wife of two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry has become a brand in her own right, one based on domestic bliss, cooking, and babies. Her blog is a more accessible version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and it appears to be a winning approach. She has a fan base of 3.3 million followers on Instagram, 380,000 YouTube subscribers and she’s also trended on Twitter at least five times in the past six months.

She recently launched a BBQ pop-up restaurant in San Francisco called International Smoke where reservations sold out in just seven minutes. (Drake stopped by recently.) Her first cookbook is coming out in the fall. And today, she’s launching a collection of baby shoes that she designed for Freshly Picked, a brand we’ve covered before.

Inspired by her two daughters, the shoes are called Lemonade, Mint Chip and Fan Favorite. “It’s cute, adorable, delicious and yet still fashion forward,” Curry says of the collection. “Yummy little moccasins to cover those yummy little toes.” The timing of the shoe launch is strategic: they’re dropping right in the middle of the NBA finals, where her husband is leading the Golden State Warriors to the brink of their second championship in a row.