Malcolm Gladwell on what makes podcasts sticky

“It’s surprisingly easy to make someone cry with audio,” author Malcolm Gladwell told a large audience at New York’s 92nd Street Y last night. “You can’t use numbers or do anything statistical,” he said. “But what opens up to you is emotion.”

The popular social science explorer was promoting his recently launched podcast Revisionist History and musing on what he learned from the experience of crafting aural stories.

Podcasts have enjoyed a fair amount of success in the last two years with an estimated 98 million people expected to tune in this year, according to Edison Research. The reason why, may have to do with the intimacy audio provides. As Gladwell notes, “It’s hard to make someone cry with words on the page.”