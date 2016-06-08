AT&T is reportedly launching an anime and video game streaming network

The plan for the new platform is to combine Crunchyroll with other channels from outside partners, and sell it either as a set bundle or through a kind of a la carte model that mirrors Amazon’s recent video subscription efforts, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

Internally, the new platform has been known as “Project X,” but trademark registrations from late last year, as well as more than a dozen domain name registrations, point to a “Vrv” branding. Sources told Variety that Ellation could announce the new platform under this branding as early as this month, with a launch being targeted for later this year.