Clinton beats Trump … on Twitter

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Hillary Clinton’s history-making night—clinching the Democratic nomination—saw her depose the political world’s king of Twitter: Donald Trump. Her victory speech in Brooklyn helped Clinton generate a lot more tweets per minute than Trump’s own speech celebrating his own primary victories tonight. Here is the chart, via Twitter Data:

