Twitter tweaks its Android app for ease of use

Here’s what Twitter did:

•You can now swipe from side to side to move between your home timeline, notifications, and direct messages screens.

•A new navigation menu slides out from the side and gives you access to your profile, highlights, lists, the Connect tab, and settings.

•A new Tweet button is persistent on the screen so you can start a tweet from whatever screen you’re on.

The changes are rolling out to Android users today, Twitter said in a blog post. You’ll need to update your app via the Play store.