FitBit wants to make it easier for groups to get healthy 

During its annual corporate wellness conference in San Francisco, FitBit announced FitBit Group Health , a program that brings together its current offerings for corporate wellness partners, weight management leaders, insurers, and clinical researchers under a single umbrella, making it easier for organizations to deploy the the company’s fitness trackers in volume.

“It positions the company to integrate more deeply into the population health space,” said Woody Scal, Fitbit’s bhief business officer in a statement. “With corporate wellness, we’ve already shown that our connected platform can drive higher engagement and better health behaviors in companies and communities.”

In addition to FitBit Group Health, the company announced a new offering called Wellness Insighter. Set to launch in late 2016, it will allow corporate group leaders to evaluate their wellness programs’ effectiveness. Companies will also be able to compare their success to those of industry peers, thanks to a partnership with marketing firm Ipsos.