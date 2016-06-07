Here’s what the real life “McDreamy” has to say about medicine 

Mikhail Varshavski (aka doctor.mike) has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, where he posts a combination of muscle-baring workout pics, adorable moments with his dog, and dreamy selfies in lab coats.

While the second-year resident at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, doesn’t share the nitty gritty aspects of medicine, like dealing with billing insurance companies or frustrations with wonky electronic medical record systems, he does throw out the occasional insight about what it’s like to be a young doctor.

“Fighting off the night shift fatigue these last two weeks,” he writes in one post. In another: “Caught power napping after my on-call shift.” Many young doctors and medical students will struggle with fatigue and even depression, but few open up about their plight publicly or to their colleagues. While looking dreamy in a suit, he references the typical resident’s grueling schedule: “Working an 80 hour week doesn’t mean you shouldn’t spend your free time exploring what the world has to offer!”

