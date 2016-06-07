Snapchat’s Discover redesign is good for users, bad for publishers 

As Recode reported in February, Snapchat is finally allowing users to subscribe to individual Discover channels . This means Snapchat users can customize their Discover section—and no longer need to see the channels they’re not interested in—which, of course, will make it more difficult for publishers to reach users.

Both the Stories and Discover pages have gotten a face-lift, making them easier to skim and more reader-friendly. But only the channels that Snapchat users subscribe to will show up on the Stories page, which Recode learned brings more traffic to publishers than the dedicated Discover page.



[Image: Snapchat via Recode]