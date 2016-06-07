advertisement
Here’s how Bernie Sanders could pull off the (almost) impossible and win

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

When the AP announced that Hillary Clinton had amassed enough delegates to win the nomination, the Sanders campaign lashed out that it was a “rush to judgment.” And his staff has a point—there is indeed a super-slim path to victory for Sanders:

• With 1,812 pledged delegates, Clinton is relying on the 571 superdelegates who are siding with her to reach the magic number of 2,383 needed to clinch the nomination.

• Sanders, who has 1,521 pledged delegates but only 48 superdelegates, would have to pick up the vast majority of the 806 delegates at stake in tonight’s primaries in California, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana and convince many of her superdelegates to switch sides and vote for him at the convention in July. It’s not impossible but…

[Photo: ABC/ Ida Mae Astute]

