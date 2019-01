The NFL seems to have lost control of its Twitter account . An unknown person is tweeting from the account, with the unauthorized tweets quickly being deleted.

The hacker first posted, “We regret to inform our fans that our commissioner, Roger Goodell, has passed away.” The NFL confirmed in a statement to CNN that Goodell is not dead and that its account was hacked.





As of 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Goodell’s Wikipedia page states that he died on June 7, 2016.